“Anger. Uncertainty. Disappointment. Apprehension. Dread. Heartbreak. Those are just some of the emotions that everyone here tonight is feeling right now.”

These were the words of Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) member and dairy farmer from Co. Derry Lorraine Killeen who summed up the mood of the 6,000 farmers who attended the UFU’s land tax rally last night (Monday, November 19).

Farmers, politicians and agri-businesses from across the six counties and beyond descended on the Eikon Centre outside Lisburn for the UFU event following outright anger due to a major land tax budgetary decision made by the UK Government.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves capped Agricultural Property Relief (APR) in inheritance tax at £1 million.

Anger at UFU rally

As part of the budget, Chancellor Reeves announced that, while there would continue to be no inheritance tax due on combined business and agricultural assets worth less than £1 million, above that threshold, assets would be taxed at 20%, from April 2026.

From April 2026, the first £1 million of a combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax at all, but for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50% relief, at an effective rate of 20%.

While the decision was made in London, it also affects farmers in Northern Ireland. The decision has caused major anger, concern and worry for farmers.

Addressing the thousands in attendance, UFU president William Irvine said: “Our farms, our families, our very way of life is under threat.”

He added that the inheritance tax will be “nothing short of devastating” saying that the tax change will “threaten every generation. From the very old to the very young”.

In a rare show of cross-party and community unity, political parties in NI all attended and supported the UFU’s campaign.

The First Minister, Deputy First Minister and the agriculture minister all called on Labour to reverse the decision with each of them writing to Prime Minister Kier Starmer and Chancellor Reeves.

MP Carla Lockhart told the rally: “I am the daughter of a farmer, the wife of a farmer and the mum of little boy who thinks he is a farmer… So I know for many here tonight, the inheritance tax issue is simply the ‘final straw’ for farmers in Northern Ireland.

“We need to make our voice heard on this latest assault on farmers. The family farm tax regime which threatens to break apart our legacies that have been built with blood, sweat, and sacrifice.

“We are not asking for handouts. We’re asking for a fair chance to keep our farms intact. We need policies that support, not hinder, the people who feed this nation,” Lockhart added.

Irvine said the UFU rally was “the first step” in its campaign to push for reversal.

“We’re not taking decision lying down… This rally is the start and we won’t rule out further action,” he continued.

“This is about the stability of the rural economy. The stakes are high. This is not just about farming but food production and the wider economy. Our very futures are on the line.

“We’re farmers and we are not going anywhere. This family farm tax must go,” Irvine concluded to rapturous applause.