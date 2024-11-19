Tirlán has today (Tuesday, November 19) become the latest processor to confirm the price it will pay its farmers for milk supplies made in October.

The co-op board confirmed that it will pay a total of 50.08c/L, including VAT, for October milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This marks an increase of 1c/L on the payment made for September.

Tirlán said that the October milk price consists of the following:

Base milk price of 49.58c/L (including VAT);

Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT) to all qualifying suppliers.

The co-op encouraged suppliers to register their sustainability actions now on the Tirlán FarmLife website to secure the 0.5c/L payment for 2025.

Tirlán said that the base price and Sustainability Action Payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The actual average price paid by Tirlán for October creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 66.9 cpl (including VAT).

Tirlán

In a statement, Tirlán chair John Murphy said that the board is “pleased to be in a position to increase milk price by 1c/L this month, bringing our price to 50.08c/L.

“Personally, I am delighted to see the price surpass 50c/L as it rewards our suppliers for their dedication to delivering the highest quality milk for our valued consumers,” he said. John Murphy, chair of Tirlán

“Milk deliveries in October were significantly higher than the same month last year and constituents were excellent due to the favourable weather.

“Dairy markets are relatively stable, with some volatility in butter markets. Global stocks of product are relatively low due to constraints on milk supply in a number of regions.

“The board will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis,” Murphy added.

Seasonality payments

Tirlán said that unconditional seasonality bonus payments apply over the winter months of December, January and February on all non-contracted milk volumes that meet quality criteria.

The payment rates for qualified milk volumes are 5c/L for December, 7c/L for January and 5c/L for February.

The Tirlán board has today confirmed that the unconditional Seasonality Bonus Payments will remain unchanged for next winter: 5c/L in December 2025; 7c/L in January 2026 and 5c/L in February 2026.

Unconditional Seasonality Bonus payments will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of the milk delivered, the board said.