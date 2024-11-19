Targeted garda patrols and checkpoints to detect illegal hunting will continue through the winter months, following an operation in north Co. Dublin at the weekend.

In a joint operation, An Garda Síochána teamed up with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to address what gardaí described as “the increasing issue of unlawful hunting”.

Gardaí were stopping and checking vehicles for traps, snares and firearms, predominantly in the Balbriggan area.

No arrests were made in this phase of the operation, however gardaí said that such activities served as “a deterrent and an opportunity to engage with rural communities”. Image source: Facebook, An Garda Síochána Dublin

“This activity poses a significant threat to biodiversity, wildlife conservation and local ecosystems, causing distress to the rural and farming community,” An Garda Síochána stated.

Gardaí in Balbriggan have appealed to anyone affected by unlawful hunting or a related criminal activity to contact them.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) deputy president Alice Doyle congratulated the work of gardaí in north Co. Dublin and said that the association would like to see the operation rolled out in other counties.

“It’s not just north Dublin that is impacted, it’s happening right around the country. There has been recent incidents in Tipperary, Wexford and Limerick.

“There has also been a lot of burglaries in the border counties, like Cavan and Monaghan particularly, involving farm machinery,” Doyle said.

Doyle said that the “key message” for the future is to “keep the work going and up the ante”.

“We don’t know if the general election will bring a new minister for justice but whether there is or there isn’t, we will be engaging with whoever has that portfolio to make sure that the gardaí are provided with the support they need in order to support farmers,” Doyle said.

She said that while the issue of trespassing has always impacted farmers, that in recent times, trespassers “have become more aggressive”.

Doyle said that the IFA is asking farmers not to approach trespassers and to avoid confrontation, as “you never know who you are confronting or what they might do”.

The general advice from the IFA is observe the events from a safe distance and report the incident immediately through the following numbers: 999 or 112.