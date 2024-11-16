Members of An Garda Síochána and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have been conducting checkpoints across north Co. Dublin this weekend to detect wildlife crime, and in particular, illegal hunting.

The operation was called for by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) after many reported incidents of trespassing on land in the area.

Gardaí will be stopping and checking vehicles for traps, snares and firearms, predominantly in the Balbriggan area.

Gardaí have already made various arrests for trespassing over the last number of months in north Co. Dublin, but will be continuing the operation, in order to deter trespassers away.

IFA crime prevention executive, Barry Carey said that the multi-agency approach to rural crime will provide “visibility” of gardaí and that the IFA is “delighted” to see its continued relationship with An Garda Síochána in north Co. Dublin.

Illegal hunting

The association has come together with gardaí to advise farmers and land owners on how to proceed on coming across or in contact with groups or individuals who are on their lands and property.

If a farmer were to notice a trespassing incident or illegal hunting, advice from gardaí is to observe the events from a safe distance and report the incident immediately through the following numbers: 999 or 112.

Those reporting incidents should have their Eircode, townland and road number to hand. They should also give gardaí details as to where trespassers may end up.

If possible, vehicle registration numbers, make and colour should be noted. Photos of vehicles are also recommended.

If contact is made with trespassers, it is advised to ask the group or individual to leave the property.

It is also recommend not to engage in abusive comments or banter from trespassers. Farmers should try to pass all trespasser details to neigbours to alert those in the area.