The small village of Knock, Co. Tipperary, is preparing for 10th anniversary of its annual tractor run with this year’s event scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 24.

The eagerly awaited event has played a key role in the regeneration of the area, according to Caroline Draper, a member of the committee.

She said the support from individuals and businesses every year is tremendous.

The tractor run demonstrates the power of community and what can be achieved in a small area, Caroline remarked.

“The event is something like a holiday for the locality that we have come to look forward to every year.

“Not only does the day itself provide a great atmosphere for locals and those from further afield but it has been very important in giving back to and supporting worthy causes in the local and wider community.

“It is amazing what a seemingly small event planned 10 years ago has turned into and the effect it has had on the area,” she said.

While the organisation of the event involves a lot of toil, the local community is never lacking in support, according to the 14 committee members.

Caroline said: “In 2022, we raised €15,000 which was the most successful to date at that time but in 2023 we surpassed that and raised over €17,000.

“We hope to raise similar or more this year. So far in total we have raised over €85,000 including the years during Covid when we held virtual runs.

“Some of the national bodies we have been able to support include St. James’ Hospital and Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.

“On a local level we support the North Tipperary Hospice; Roscrea branch; the Dean Maxwell nursing unit; local groups and projects such as Knock GAA and community astroturf project; Knock tidy villages and Knock community children’s Christmas party.

The team have also funded three defibrillators for the area, also.

This year funds are being raised for the North Tipperary Hospice, Roscrea branch; the Dean Maxwell nursing unit and local community groups and projects.

“We were awarded by the Tipperary County Council and Thurles Municipal District this year for our contribution to the community. This was a great honour but without our community we would not have had so many great runs over the years.”

A kids’ tractor run will take place in advance of the main event.

“The kids really enjoy this as they have quite the audience as they display their finest small but impressive machinery right before the main tractor run,” Caroline said.

“The most amount of tractors we have had at out runs Is 260. For a small rural village that is impressive and we really appreciate the turnout and support.

“We hope to reach similar numbers this year and to still be going strong over the next 10 years,” Caroline said.

All tractors are welcome at the 10th anniversary run. Registration will be at 12:00p.m, and the entry fee is €20 per vehicle.

There will be spot prizes, a raffle and an auction on the day. Light refreshments will be served and there will be music afterwards.

“It is a great day out for all ages and tractor enthusiasts,” Caroline said.