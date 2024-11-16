The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) has published its Cereal Quality Survey for 2024.

The wheat and barley sample sizes were 2,177 and 9,645 respectively.

According to the AHDB, milling wheat samples in the 2024 survey have been notably lower than average protein contents reflecting the difficult weather during the growing season.

Persistent wet conditions through autumn and winter, plus much of spring meant it was difficult for farmers to get onto fields and apply nitrogen (N).

The conditions also increased leaching over winter, making it harder for plants to access the nutrients that were applied.

Meanwhile, average Hagberg Falling Numbers (HFN) and specific weights generally meet or exceed the requirements for milling wheat samples.

HFNs and moisture contents benefited from generally dry conditions for large parts of the wheat harvest period in England.

The average protein levels for UK Flour Millers group 1 varieties in 2024 is 12.5%, which is 0.5 percentage points below the milling requirement of 13.0% or greater.

This is a slight decrease from the 2023 average of 12.7% and the lowest level since 2014, when proteins declined due to the dilution effect of high yields.

The average 2024 specific weight for group 1 varieties is 77.8kg/hl, which is above the milling specification of 76.0kg/hl.

This is also higher than the 2023 level of 75.8kg/hl but still slightly below the five-year average of 78.0kg/h).

The average GB moisture content across all samples submitted is 14.2% in 2024, down from last year’s higher level of 15.0%, and within specification (15.0%).

However, there is regional variation with eastern England, averaging 14.1% but northern England at 14.9%, likely reflecting the dry start but wetter end to harvest 2024.

In 2024, 20% of group 1 milling wheat samples met the typical group 1 specification (specific weight of 76kg/hl, protein content of 13.0%, and HFN of 250 seconds or more).

While this represents an uptick from 2023 (13%), the UK crop is notably smaller, which restricts availability.

Additionally, 68% of group 1 samples met the following adjusted criteria: specific weight of 74kg/hl, protein content of 12.0%, and HFN of 200 seconds or more.

This is also an increase from 53% last year.

Barley

Where barley is concerned, the survey results confirm an average N content for crops grown in England, Scotland and Wales of 1.45%.

For winter barley, the N content averaged 1.57%, down from 1.70% in 2023, but similar to 2021.

Spring barley samples had an average N content of 1.44%, also down from 1.62% in 2023 and the lowest in electronic records back to 1996.

Across all barley samples, the average specific weight is 63.3kg/hl.

This is up from last year’s historically low levels of 62.6kg/hl due to improved spring barley results but still below the five-year average of 64.1kg/hl.

Winter barley varieties averaged 63.8kg/hl, down 1.1kg/hl from 2023 and likely the lowest in electronic records (starting from 1996).

Spring barley varieties averaged 63.3kg/hl, an increase of 0.9kg/hl from 2023, which was the lowest level since 2012.

Where screenings are concerned, the average percentage retained over a 2.5mm screen was 86.2% for winter barley, up from 82.0% in 2023, but below the five-year average of 88.6%.

For spring barley, the proportion retained over a 2.5mm sieve is 94.9%, 0.4 percentage points higher than 2023 and 0.2 percentage points above than the five-year average.

The average moisture content across all barley samples in 2024 is 16.6%, up from last year’s 16.0% and the highest in the survey since 2008.

The high moisture content is led by Scotland at 18.0%. The overall increase reflects the unusually wet weather during spring barley harvest, particularly in Scotland and is likely to increase drying and storage costs to prevent spoilage.

Across all barley samples, the average moisture content is 16.0%. This is sharply up from last year’s low level of 14.3% and slightly above 2021 (15.9%).