AgriKids and Irish Rural Link have launched a new education manual designed to support primary school teachers with the tools needed to co-deliver a farm safety education programme in the classroom.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) with additional funding from Flogas, the manual includes information on how teachers and members of the community can work together to co-deliver the programme.

It includes ideas for topics which can be covered, along with tips for making the information accessible for children.

The launch marks one of several new learning supports in development under the Engage, Educate & Empower pilot, a community-led learning initiative in farm safety education.

As well as the creation of the manual on community-led learning, a gaming app and a video animation to the farm safety song, ‘When You’re Working on the Farm’ are also in development.

Farm safety

AgriKids founder, Alma Jordan said that when it comes to farm safety, ” the saying ‘it takes a village’ is so apt”.

“The fact is no one teacher, school or individual can deliver the farm safety message alone. We need our communities to come together to make sure that the message gets home and is relevant,” Jordan said.

“I get so many requests to visit schools and all too often I must refuse as it’s simply not possible to visit them all.

“By adopting a more community led approach we can not only encourage education of farm safety in schools, but also support people in the area who may be invited to schools to deliver talks and make sure they feel confident and assured while doing so,” Jordan added. Pupils: Reuben Reed; Leah McCullagh; and Daniel Carleton, from Clontibret NS, Co. Monaghan, with founder of Agrikids, Alma Jordan and mentor from Farmers4Safety with Irish Rural Link, John Murphy.

Image source: Finbarr O’Rourke

The community led learning strategy has been collated with input from an advisory panel made up of members of An Garda Siochana, teachers, farmers, community development officers and farm accident survivors.

Irish Rural Link, CEO, Seamus Boland said: “By partnering with AgriKids and activating our combined network of farmers, educators and advocates, we aim to deliver a successful community-led approach to help educate children on the importance of farm safety.”

AgriKids and Irish Rural Link are calling for primary schools to register for a training manual or find out more information online.