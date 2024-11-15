The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has launched its ‘Ready to Lead 2025’ programme, which will identify the next generation of leaders to take up officer positions within the organisation.

IFA president Francie Gorman said the enduring strength of any organisation depends on its ability to introduce new blood into the decision-making process.

“Speaking from experience, I can say it is very rewarding to get involved outside the farmgate,” Gorman commented.

“The ethos of IFA for the last seven decades has been farmers representing their fellow farmers. We are hoping that this initiative will entice new farmers to take on leadership roles.

“I want to acknowledge the support of FBD Trust and IFA Farm Business Skillnet in making this happen,” he added.

IFA programme

The six-day programme will be rolled out over three events across two days each, throughout 2025.

It will include sessions with leaders in the sector; political representatives in Dublin; and a study tour to Brussels to see the farm organistion’s office in action and to gain a better understanding of how the EU institutions work on the ground.

This programme is for young farmers with an interest in agri policy who can give a commitment to serving on one of the national committees of IFA for at least a two-year period.

The chair of FBD Trust, Michael Berkery, said the ‘Ready to Lead’ programme is a timely initiative and FBD is delighted to support this investment in identifying and promoting the next generation of IFA leaders.

“The importance of an independent, strong and effective national organisation is vital to address the challenges facing the next generation of farm families,” Berkery said.

“This programme is targeted at dynamic and progressive potential leaders and is an investment in both their future and future of the farming sector.”

IFA deputy president Alice Doyle, who is chair of the IFA Farm Business Skillnet Committee, said this is a wonderful opportunity for young people to shape future policy.

Chair of FBD, Trust Michael Berkery, Irish Farmers’ Association deputy president Alice Doyle and Irish Farmers’ Association president Francie Gorman launching the ‘Ready To Lead’ Programme at Irish Farm Centre

“IFA is built on communities around the country coming together to form a unified and democratic voice for farmers,” she said.

“We are looking forward to bringing forward enthusiastic candidates who have a passion for farming.”