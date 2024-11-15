Headford Mart in Co. Galway is looking to hire a general mart manager to oversee all aspects of the day-to-day running of the mart.

The mart, which first opened in 1974, describes itself as an “integral part of Headford and the surrounding farming community”.

The co-operative mart focuses on livestock sales as well as residential, commercial and agricultural property sales.

The mart manger will report directly to the chairperson and the mart committee, and will be tasked with driving the business’ “current market position as one of the leading livestock centres in the west of Ireland”.

The general responsibilities of the role will include ensuring an “industry-leading” trading environment.

The manager will also be expected to attend and report at regular committee meetings on business performance.

Building and maintaining effective long-term relationships with customers, colleagues, and stakeholders will also be a requirement.

In terms of leadership, the mart manager will need to hold regular team meetings, carry out performance reviews, and acquire talent.

Financial responsibilities will involve addressing any fluctuations from targets, and ensuring compliance with legislation.

Health and safety will also be a key responsibility, with the mart manager expected to maintain and ensure a best-in-class health and safety environment in line with requisite regulations.

The candidate for this role should have proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel, and should have knowledge of basic accounting.

A relevant business and/or sector qualification would be desirable, but not essential.

The candidate should be a strategic thinker with the ability to lead a team, and should have an innovative mindset and proven ability to work on their own initiative.

Headford Mart said it is committed to diversity in its workforce and is an equal-opportunity employer.

The mart also said that any offer of employment will be made subject to satisfactory reference checks as well as any other background checks and/or assessments considered appropriate.

