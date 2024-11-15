Clearances of marked gas oil, or green diesel, in September 2024 were 15% higher when compared to the same month last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest data shows that excise clearances of green diesel stood at 97 million litres in September, up from 85 million litres a year previously.

Clearances of auto diesel in September 2024, at 296 million litres, were 5% higher than the September 2023 figure of 281 million litres.

The CSO said that clearances of unleaded petrol in September 2024, at 90 million litres, were 13% higher than the September 2023 figure of 80 million litres. This was the highest figure for September unleaded petrol clearances since 2017

Excise clearances of kerosene, which mainly used as a home heating fuel, increased by 22% over the 12-month period to September 2024 at 84 million litres.

CSO

According to the CSO, clearances reflect the duty paid on oil removed from bonded warehouses. The data provide “a proxy for sales”, but do not reflect actual consumption.

Commenting on the latest data, Deirdre Moran, statistician in the CSO Climate and Energy Division, said that auto diesel clearances were 1.5% lower in the first nine months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023.

“They were 1.5% lower when comparing the 12-month rolling period of October 2023-September 2024 with October 2022-September 2023,” she said.

“Unleaded petrol clearances were 5.3% higher in the first nine months of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023 and were 5.4% higher when comparing the 12-month rolling period of October 2023-September 2024 with October 2022-September 2023.

“The monthly mean air temperature at Dublin Airport in September 2024 was 12.2°C, compared with 14.5°C in September 2023.

“This may have contributed to the higher kerosene clearances in September 2024 compared with September 2023,” Moran added.