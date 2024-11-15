The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has called on the new government to introduce an income tax measure “to address excessive swings in farm income”.

The association has published its general election manifesto ahead of polling day on Friday, November 29.

The document, which places a strong emphasis on farm incomes, comes as candidates across the country continue setting out their policy positions on the campaign trail.

ICMSA

The ICMSA manifesto outlines the following six priorities which it believes are crucial for the future of farming in this country:

Development of a time-lined government and EU strategy to deliver farm incomes comparable to other sectors;

Retention of the nitrates derogation and a review of Nature Restoration Law and other EU environmental measures.

Increased Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget directed to active farmers and away from ‘land holding’;

Delivery of an income volatility tax measure for agriculture sector to address excessive ‘swings’ in farm income;

Government and EU plan to reduce farm regulation in the next six months.

An urgent examination of the real problems around inter-generational farm succession and urgent remedial action.

The manifesto states that the nitrates derogation must be renewed in 2026 and reflect the grass-based system of production in Ireland with proper consultation and input from the farm organisations.

The ICMSA said that the existing Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) measures and the derogation application process should be reviewed and simplified where possible.

The association said that the proposed EU-Mercosur trade agreement should be “rejected in full and publicly”.

The manifesto calls for the bovine tuberculosis (TB) programme to be reformed and appropriate supports introduced to support farmers impacted by TB.

The ICMSA said that the Agri-Food Regulator must have adequate power to enforce policies to ensure farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

It said the implementation of a Food Price Monitoring Tool (FPMT) would improve transparency across the food supply chain.

Farmers

The manifesto calls on the next government to introduce the proposal by the Food Vision Dairy Group for a reduction/exit scheme or an alternative as a voluntary option for farmers.

It said that a similar recommendation by the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group should also be introduced.

The association said a young farmers scheme and an early retirement scheme should be run in unison and co-ordinated in a way that facilitates the smooth transition to the next generation.

The ICMSA also called for a review of the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme and a payment of €100/head made to calf rearers and a €100/head to beef finishers, subject to reaching certain targets.

It said that the “retention of live export is essential for dairy and suckler farmers in terms of ensuring adequate competition for livestock”.

The document also states that “Ireland needs an agri-environment scheme for 70,000 farmers”, including measures to incentivise intensive farmers.

Election

ICMSA president Denis Drennan said he believes that “two issues will dominate this election as far as farmers are concerned”.

“Firstly, the relentless pressure on farmer margin and farmer income has come to a head. The

value of Irish agri output has collapsed by in excess of 30% in just two years,” he said.

He said that farmers are reeling from crushing input prices and the expenses added by an ever-increasing regulatory burden.

The ICMSA president said that there has been a “relentless attack from the most extreme anti-farming elements” both in government and through a “bewildering array” of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and quangos.

“We have farmers across all sectors receiving the same prices as their parents received 30 years ago and who are being regulated out of existence.

“Everyone sympathises, but we don’t want sympathy anymore. We want fair prices and regulations that take account of the practical realities of farming.

“We want action on the priorities listed in this document and candidates who come to our yards and doors are going to be told that forcefully and straight out,” he said.

Drennan said that the second issue to dominate the election in rural constituencies is “the realisation – both on the part of the farmers and the political parties that the farmers once supported – that this old relationship is finally over”.

“ICMSA has never and will never endorse a given candidate or political party, but we will not tolerate a campaign where farmers are made the ‘whipping boys’ for anyone’s pet projects or concerns,” he said.