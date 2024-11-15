The value of food and live animal exports from Ireland in September 2024 stood at €1.377 billion, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This marks an increase of €82 million when compared with the same month last year, and bringing the total value for the January to September period of this year to €10.994 billion.

The number of live animals exported remained quite steady with a slight increase in January to September 2024 at 541 million, compared to 535 million in the same period the year before.

The export of meat and meat preparations from Ireland from January to September is worth €3.433 billion, a decrease from €3.417 billion for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the export of dairy products and eggs from Ireland for the first nine months of the year is worth €2.949 billion, a decrease from €3.053 billion on last year.

Cereal exports increased for this period from €584 million last year to €629 million this year, and there was also a slight increase for fruit and vegetable exportation from €276 million to €341 million this year.

For the first nine months of the year, €3.911 billion worth of food and live animals was exported through the EU, €3.041 billion to Great Britain, €1.041 billion to Northern Ireland, €672 million to the US, €363 million to China, and €1.606 to the rest of the world.

Exports

Across all sectors, exports of goods in September 2024 reached the highest monthly record at €22.2 billion.

Ireland’s exports of goods have grown by 12% in the first nine months of the year to almost €166 billion.

Commenting on the release of data, CSO statistician in the international trade in goods division, Ciarán Counihan said: “When seasonally adjusted, exports of goods grew by €4 billion when compared with August 2024.

“The unadjusted imports for September 2024 were valued at €10.7 billion, down more than €600 million on September 2023. Seasonally adjusted imports were €11 billion in September 2024.

“Exports to Great Britain have fallen by 13% in the first nine months of 2024, while exports to the US have grown by 28% in the same period.”

Chemicals and related products made up over 70% of the value of exports. Imports of Organic Chemicals were down by €773 million (-51%) to €754 million.