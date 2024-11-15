The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a week long inspection campaign on Monday (November 18), focusing on the health and wellbeing of farmers.

The Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (FSPAC), an advisory committee to the HSA board, has developed guidance on health and wellbeing for farmers.

This guidance includes simple tips to stay healthy and well, such as being more physically active, eating a healthy diet, and minding your mental health.

According to the HSA, farmers are at higher risk of certain health and wellness conditions due to the nature of their work.

These conditions include:

Heart disease;

Stroke;

Overweight/obesity;

Back pain;

Stress;

Mental health issues;

Lung issues;

Hearing loss;

Skin problems and cancers.

HSA inspectors will be identifying and discussing the health risks associated with farming during this campaign and will be promoting the guidance and resources available.

The HSA said that the FSPAC recognises the significant pressures and challenges faced by farmers in relation to their physical and mental wellbeing and have developed guidance to assist farmers on these matters.

The guidance offers advice on the various health issues that pertain to farmers and their work.

A new awareness video highlights the story of a farmer who struggled with his mental health and, importantly, how he eventually reached out and took the first step to seek the support he needed.

Commenting on this inspection campaign, Darren Arkins, HSA programme manager for occupational health, said: “This inspection campaign focuses on farmer health and wellbeing issues where we will encourage farmers to think about certain risks that they may face due to the nature of their work such as long workdays, heavy lifting, lone working and handling of hazardous materials.”

He added: “It’s critically important for farmers to recognise any health problems early and get treatment from their healthcare practitioner as early as possible.

“Poor health and wellbeing can also increase the risk of having a serious or fatal injury on your farm. Health and wellbeing must remain a priority for any farmer.”

Also commenting on the campaign, HSA assistant chief executive Dr. Adrienne Duff said: “We know farmers work in an environment where they are proactively protecting nature, the land, their animals and machinery, but it’s important that they also assess and protect their own health and wellbeing and ensure it’s given priority in their working lives.

“The resources are available, and we would encourage all farmers to utilise them,” Dr. Duff added.

The HSA’s guidance on health and wellbeing for farmers can be found through the HSA’s website.