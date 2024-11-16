The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society hosted its 2024 Premier Show and Sale at the Showgrounds, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, November 9.

The society celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and marked the occasion by gathering in Carrick on Shannon on Friday, November 8 for a celebration event.

The judges in the pre-sale show were Janet Dunning and Derek Steen from the UK and the auctioneer for the sale was Tom Cox.

Taking the top price in the sale was Lot 38 Bushypark Roisin 4th owned by John Keane from Kilfenora, Co. Clare.

The January 2024-born heifer was sired by Caramba Pageboy and her dam was Bushypark Roisin 2nd.

The second-top price of the sale went to Lot 25, a January 2024-born bull. Dekeana Gunslinger was owned by Henry and Sam Dudley from Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Selling for €6,300, the bull was sired by Chapelton Typhoon Et and his dam was Portshan Gail.

Selling at €4,050 was Lot 21, Rockville Yorkie owned by Anthony Dockery from Elphin, Co. Roscommon. This September 2023-born bull was sired by Rockville Oakley and its dam was Castlehaven May 2.

Another animal from the Dockery fold sold for €4,000 in the sale. June 2022-born in-calf heifer Rockville Pretender 527 was served on June 18 to Glann Jenson and the heifer is currently in organic conversion. Rockville Pretender 527 sold for €4,000

Selling for €3,600 was a heifer owned by Martin Kelly from Rathvilly, Co. Carlow. Lot 32 Ricketstown Princessroyal Ro P is a January 2024-born heifer sired by Hc Free Spirit 6y Et and her dam was Ardclay Princess Royal.

Commenting on the sale, president of the Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society, Amelda Middleton Leonard said: “I’m extremely proud of our beef Shorthorn breed and the sale last weekend has been a weekend of dreams for Shorthorns in Ireland.

“This is the first year for the society to host the premier sale in Carrick and it is a sale day I’ll never forget with record prices being made in both male and females and an exceptional clearance rate.”

The society president expressed her thanks to all who helped out in the sale, including photographer Denise Sweeney Barber.