Now that we are at the latter end of the grazing season for 2024, the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has taken a look at how its grazing management and clover establishment went throughout the year.

CAFRE’s forage technologist, Robert Patterson said that “despite being oversown later than planned due to a late turnout and large grass covers to be grazed off pre-sowing, the paddocks oversown with white clover have done incredibly well”.

White clover establishment across the CAFRE grazing platform in 2024 has continued, with 19.1ha established between early May to mid-June.

Grazing on the CAFRE farm in 2024 got off to a difficult start due to the poor weather conditions experienced in March and early April, resulting in livestock being turned out to unusually high pre-grazing covers.

Using a range of measures including removing surplus grass as bales weekly, targeting lower covers to graze and reducing the rotation length, both the Dairy Centre and the Beef and Sheep Centre managed to get back on track by late May.

CAFRE farms

Unfortunately, it hasn’t all been plain sailing since then, due to suppressed grass growth rates throughout much of the season.

Average total grass growth from the Agrisearch Grasscheck plots across the season until the end of August 2024 are 82% of the long-term average.

Reduced growth coupled with a reduction in the amount of chemical nitrogen (N) applied, in order to establish clover in the grazing platforms, has meant a slight reduction in areas harvested for silage.

This has also left little room for corrective action in paddocks for grass quality such as pre-mowing or mowing and removing surpluses.

Despite the reduced grass growth, quality of the grazed grass has remained very good on the CAFRE farms, aside from a few weeks of very low dry matters (DM) due to the weather conditions, according to Patterson.

Average weekly grass quality samples across the 2024 grazing season for the Dairy Centre and Beef & Sheep Centre are as follows: Dry matter (%) D Value (digestibility) (%) ME (energy) (MJ/kg) Protein (%) WSC (sugar) (%) Dairy 19.4 73.8 11.8 21.2 15.1 Beef & Sheep 16.8 74.3 11.8 22.8 15.3

All three of CAFRE’s farm centres have managed to take full advantage of the few suitable weather windows that have existed to get the silage pits filled up with good quality forage for the winter.

The Dairy Centre ensiled three cuts of silage on May 2, June 12 and July 29. The Beef and Sheep Centre ensiled two main cuts of silage on May 22 and the July 16, as well as several cuts of smaller areas. The Hill Farm Centre ensiled its first cut on June 24.

CAFRE Dairy Centre initial 2024 forage quality analysis results, as follows: Forage Oven DM (%) Protein (%) D Value (%) ME (MJ/kg) Intake (g/kg) 1st cut silage 30.0 16.4 72.7 11.6 110.7 2nd cut silage 35.0 12.4 62.8 10.1 83.4 Dry cow bales 45.7 11.0 58.0 9.3 100.7 Surplus bales 21.2 14.0 75.8 12.1 92.4 Wholecrop wheat 39.3 8.9 63.3 9.9 106.1

The table above is the forage analysis from the Dairy Centre from the silos cored in early August. Forage quality values will vary once silo faces have been opened.

Clover establishment

White clover establishment has been carried out across the CAFRE Dairy Centre and Beef and Sheep Centre grazing platforms, with 6.96ha and 12.15ha established respectively from mid-May to mid-June.

The areas established on the Beef and Sheep Centre were evenly distributed across the grazing platform, as to not negatively affect one grazing group through a reduction in growth.

Following the first year of the project, one of the four over-seeding methods trialled was identified as the most successful method.

Therefore, this year all the overseeding has been carried out using a grassland tine seeder to broadcast the white clover seed. White clover being oversown into a dairy herd grazing paddock on May 9, 2024. Source: CAFRE

To generate more soil contact, two passes of the seeder’s spring tines were given first immediately after grazing, before the seed was sown on the third pass. Granulated lime was applied at sowing if required and the paddocks were flat rolled to finish.

Two paddocks (2.7ha) on the dairy platform were originally marked for a full sward reseed in May 2024.

However, due to the late turnout, it was decided to overseed instead due to the length of time the sward would be out of production and a grass deficit already appearing in early June.

These were oversown in mid-June and have established well but the clover seedlings are notably less mature that the previously sown paddocks.

An additional two paddocks (1.5ha) on the dairy grazing platform received a full sward, min-till reseed in early September.

Clover has been included in the mix, with the option of using a herbicide spray in late autumn to control weeds if required and over sow white clover again in spring 2025.

Post sowing all the swards have been grazed on a shorter grazing rotation (18 days) and at lower pre grazing covers (2,600 – 2,800 kg DM/ha), to allow more light to the base of the sward and aid white clover establishment. A dairy herd grazing paddock one week post overseeding with white clover in May 2024. Source: CAFRE

On the dairy grazing platform, no chemical nitrogen (N) was applied at sowing, or after the first grazing rotation, with a half rate of N applied after each subsequent grazing (12kg N/ha).

On the beef and sheep grazing platform no chemical N has been applied post sowing. Dilute slurry has been used exclusively on all established areas throughout the remainder of the season on the Beef and Sheep Centre.

A red clover silage sward (1.6ha) was established at the Beef and Sheep Centre in 2023 and has been cut and ensiled as bales three times in 2024 on May 10, June 26 and August 14 yielding 20, 19 and 17 bales respectively at dry matters of 33%, 25% and 30%.

This sward has received slurry only prior to each cut, with no chemical fertiliser applied and was followed by lambs grazing in September.

Winter management

Carrying high covers on clover swards over the winter will prevent light form reaching the base of the sward, reduce tillering and cause the clover plants to rot, significantly affecting the persistency of the white clover.

All swards containing clover will be grazed tightly in short grazing periods in the autumn (mid-October to late November).

Paddocks will be grazed and closed in rotation for next season based on clover content, accessibility and carrying capacity next spring.

The successful establishment of clover in your grazing swards will depend on field selection, soil fertility, timing of sowing, selecting an appropriate variety and the management of the sward after sowing.

Grass clover must not be viewed in the same light as grass only paddocks, and these measures need to be implemented into your grazing targets and farm cover targets for the remainder of the year.