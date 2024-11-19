Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir has today (Tuesday, November 19) announced an independent review to strengthen environmental governance in Northern Ireland.

The minister has appointed three experts to conduct the review, which will include considering options for an independent environment protection agency.

The new panel will be chaired by Dr Viviane Gravey, a senior lecturer in European politics at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Dr Gravey will be joined by Diane Ruddock, who has recently retired from the National Trust and John McCallister, who is a current member of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU). (L-R) Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir pictured with the three independent members of the new Environmental Governance Review, John McCallister, Diane Ruddock OBE and Dr Viviane Gravey (chair)

Minister Muir said that the review comes amidst the growing public concern for the environment and the challenges that are currently being faced, such as the blue/green algae blooms in Lough Neagh and other waterways.

“I am committed to strengthening environmental governance in Northern Ireland and ensuring that we have the right structures in place to protect our environment and hold individuals and organisations to account for environmental breaches,” he said.

“However, it is really important that I make clear that the many calls for a different environmental governance regime and indeed my own desire to see one, are absolutely no reflection of the dedication and commitment I see every day in the staff of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

“These are public servants who continue to work tirelessly to protect and enhance our natural environment, whilst regulating the activities that can adversely affect it,” the minister added.

Environmental governance

Muir said that the panel will review the current environmental governance and bring forward improvement proposals, which may include proposals to establish an Independent Environmental Protection Agency.

“The panel will lead a call for evidence early in the new year that will give stakeholders an opportunity to provide their input and they will use the evidence gathered to make independent recommendations.

“The arrangements for this call for evidence and stakeholder engagement will be confirmed by the panel in due course,” he said.

The panel will provide their report next summer and the outcomes and recommendations will be considered by the minister and any proposed changes will need to be agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive.

“The current level of environmental degradation cannot continue, we need to act now.

“We need to collectively deliver the actions within the Environmental Improvement Plan, which was recently approved by the Executive, as well as deliver the Lough Neagh Action Plan,” Minister Muir said.