The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a batch of Glensallagh Salt and Chilli Roast Chicken Wings due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes

The recall applies to 350g packs with a batch code of 051124RC and a use by date of Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The FSAI confirmed that the implicated batch was sold in Lidl stores and recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices, while consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch. The chicken which has been recalled. Source: FSAI

According to the FSAI, symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

FSAI

In the past week, the FSAI also issued a recall notice for a batch of Dunnes Stores Irish Chicken Smoky BBQ Drumsticks due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall applies to the 500g packs with a batch code of 24 309 and a use by date of November 14, 2024.

The FSAI said that retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale, while consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

People who are infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.