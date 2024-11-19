The Social, Economic and Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) has said that last week was poor in terms of afforestation.

According to the latest forestry data published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) there were just 8 afforestation licences issued for 44ha and 25ha planted last week.

A total of 4,258ha had been approved for new planting by November 15, with 525 licences issued and a total of 537 valid applications received. 1,475ha has been planted so far this year.

“The few months of improvement demonstrated towards the end of the summer seem to have carried no momentum going into the most critical time for foresters, when planting rates should be at their highest.

“This inconsistency has been a hallmark of the last year and will make coming anywhere near close to the 8,000ha/year goal impossible,” SEEFA said.

In 2023, DAFM issues afforestation licences for just 789ha, down from 4,972ha in the previous year. 1,652ha was planted last year, compared to 2,273ha in 2022.

SEEFA

SEEFA has also highlighted that felling has also been “a consistent problem this year”.

“With just over 6 weeks to go until the end of 2023, we are still over 12,600 under the total hectares licenced in 2023, one of the worst years in the history of our industry,” the association said.

The department has issued 872 private and 947 Coillte felling licences so far this year in relation to a total of 19,940ha. Last year, 33,416ha was licensed for felling.

SEEFA said that it is “committed to representing the private sector and working with the government to move the industry forward together, but weeks like this are not acceptable platforms on which to build”.

The latest data shows that the department has issued 741 roads licences covering 294km. 64km of forestry roads have been constructed this year.

677 licences have been issued this year under the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme for 2,408ha.

324 licences have been approved for the Native Area Tree Scheme (NTAS) relating to 352ha.

There has been 195 licences for the Deer Tree Shelter scheme (DTS) for 854ha, 173 licences under the Woodland Improvement Scheme (WIS) relating to 955ha and 10 licences for the Native Woodland Conservation Scheme covering 79ha.