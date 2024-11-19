FBD Holdings has announced that the former chief executive of Tirlán, Jim Bergin, has been appointed as independent non-executive director and chairperson of its board.

Bergin commences the role of non-executive director immediately, and will step into the role of FBD chair at the conclusion of FBD’s next annual general meeting (AGM) on May 8 next year.

Bergin will also hold the role of independent non-executive director of FBD Insurance.

Liam Herlihy, who has served on the board of FBD directors for the last nine years, will retire as a director and chair of FBD at the next AGM.

Following a succession process undertaken by the board’s Nomination and Governance Committee, Bergin was identified as the successful candidate for the position of chair of the board.

Placing Bergin on the board now, ahead of his taking up the role of chair in May, will “ensure that there is an effective and orderly transition process”, FBD said.

Bergin stepped down from the role as Tirlán chief executive in July. He spent a considerable portion of his career in Glanbia plc in a number of senior management positions.

He was formally the chairperson of the Irish Dairy Industry Association and is currently the chair of Teagasc’s Better Farming for Water stakeholders steering committee.

Bergin is also an independent non-executive director of disabilities services non-profit Enable Ireland, and vice-chair of the governing body of South East Technological University (SETU).

Commenting on the appointment of Bergin, outgoing chair Herlihy said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate Jim Bergin on his appointment. Jim has a breadth of experience demonstrated through his highly successful career in the agri-sector over the past 40 years.

“He is well placed to lead the board of FBD into the future and I look forward to working with him through the coming months as he transitions into his new role,” Herlihy added.