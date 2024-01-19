The board of Tirlán Co-operative Society Ltd. has announced that after a 40-year career, Jim Bergin will retire from his position a chief executive officer (CEO) on July 31, 2024.

The board has also announced Seán Molloy as CEO designate. The co-op said that Molloy has been an “outstanding strategic leader” within the business for the past 18 years.

Today’s announcement follows a recruitment process, which was initiated when Jim Bergin informed the board in June 2023 of his intention to retire from his position as CEO and to step down from the board in 2024.

The process was led by Tirlán’s Nominations and Governance Committee, with the independent guidance of a global executive search firm. Pictured at the announcement of senior leadership transition at Tirlán were John Murphy, chairperson; Seán Molloy, chief executive officer (CEO) designate and Jim Bergin, outgoing CEO. Image: Dylan Vaughan

New Tirlán CEO

Seán Molloy, who is currently chief ingredients and agribusiness officer and a director of Tirlán for the past 12 years, will assume the role of CEO on August 1, 2024.

In his current role he is responsible for revenues of over €2.5 billion, exporting across 100 countries.

John Murphy, chairperson of Tirlán, expressed his deep appreciation to Jim Bergin for his “outstanding contribution” to the co-op and the broader Irish agricultural sector.

“On behalf of the board, our farm families and the 2,300 employees of Tirlán, I wish to express our deep gratitude to Jim for his huge contribution to our organisation over the course of his 40-year career.

“He can be particularly proud of his success in establishing Tirlán as an independent, 100% farmer-owned co-op, culminating in the €307 million buyout of the Glanbia Ireland business.

“Highly respected for his authentic leadership style, and for his advocacy on behalf of Irish farmers, Jim always remained true to his farming roots and relished his engagement with our 5,000 farm families,” Murphy added.

According to the chair, Bergin has successfully overseen the investment of €600 million by Tirlán to expand milk processing capacity.

“This now results in annual milk and grain payments from Tirlán of €2 billion, which, based on an analysis by EY, supports 19,000 jobs in the rural economy,” Murphy explained.

Speaking about the incoming CEO, Murphy said: “Seán has a tremendous track record of delivery within the organisation.

“He played a central role in the transformation of the business, culminating in the formation of Tirlán.

“Seán has led award-winning innovation projects and built strategic relationships with leading international customers.

“An excellent communicator, he is highly respected by his colleagues and is renowned for his deep knowledge of the agricultural sector. From a farming background in Co. Offaly, he is passionate for the well-being of Tirlán farm families,” Murphy said.

Tirlán

The chair of the co-op also said that it is an appropriate time for leadership transition at the co-op with the “business in a very strong financial position, led by an excellent team”.

Jim Bergin, CEO of Tirlán said: “It has been a unique privilege to play a leadership role in what has been ‘my local co-op’ for 40 years.

“The close engagement of our farmer shareholders and customers with our workforce brings a unique level of accountability and dialogue which I enjoyed greatly.

“Having commenced my career in a co-op, transitioned to a plc for 34 years and progressed to a co-op again in 2021, has been a wonderful corporate adventure while the organisation created €2 billion of additional value for our farm families. Jim Bergin, Tirlán outgoing CEO. Image: Julien Behal

“The greatest constant has been the wonderful people I’ve met and the lifelong friends I have made.”

Meanwhile, Seán Molloy said that he was honoured and delighted to be appointed as CEO designate.

“I look forward to leading our superb team and I am grateful to the board for placing its trust in me,” Molloy said.

“I extend particular appreciation to Jim Bergin for his mentorship and support over the past 18 years.

“As we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead in partnership with my 2,300 colleagues, I will focus on what is important to our farm families and customers as we lead an ambitious business into the future.”