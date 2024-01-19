The implications of a proposed ban on electronic shock dog collars have not been thought through, according to independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently accepting submissions from the public on the proposed ban.

The use of remotely controlled electronic shock collars in dogs and cats has been banned in several European countries on the grounds of animal welfare.

The question of whether the use of these devices on dogs and cats ought to be banned in Ireland is being considered by the Advisory Council for Companion Animal Welfare, which advises the minister for agriculture on such matters.

The department said that submissions from the public may be submitted by email to [email protected] before January 26, 2024.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae said that he is “totally opposed” to the possibility of a ban on the use of electronic shock collars for dogs.

He claimed that the proposal, which is supported by Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty, could lead further to other livestock solutions being affected.

“This is totally wrong and a backward step. This modern technology which means an area can be fenced to control a dog is most welcome.

“I would compare it to the electric fencers that have been used for many years on our farms which is an essential tool for our livestock control.

“If these collars are banned for dogs, then what is the difference between electric methods being used to control a dog or being used to control livestock?

“If you were to take a large bull on a farm trying to control that bull without the benefit of an electric fence it would be impossible and dangerous beyond belief,” the TD said.

Senator Regina Doherty has said that electronic shock collars are “an incredibly cruel method of training” dogs.

“Electric shock collars are designed to give electronic shocks to dogs by way of metal conductors which contact the neck, with up to 6,000 volts emitted for up to 11 seconds at a time.

“Some people use as a training device, the idea being that a dog comes to associate a certain behaviour with the pain caused by the collar. In other words, they administer an electric shock to a dog if it misbehaves,” she said.

Earlier this week, Independent senator Rónán Mullen claimed that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue was “trying to hide” the proposed ban.

He said that a proposal for a three-week consultation on the possible ban of electronic collars, which are used to train dogs to stay away from livestock, was this month put at the bottom of the DAFM website.

“The department has given no indication of why it’s putting the question of a ban on the agenda, nor has it given any guidance on what information is being requested,” he added.

Senator Mullen said he will raise the matter in the Seanad next week and has called for the consultation deadline to be extended.