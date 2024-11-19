The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index has increased by 1.9% today (Tuesday, November 19), and now stands at 1,239, which is up from 1,216 at the previous event.

A total of 36,244 metric tonnes (mt) of products was sold at an average price of €3,875/mt. This compares to €3,668/mt during the previous event on November 5.

The products offered for sale today were anhydrous milk fat, butter, cheddar, mozzarella, skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP).

Today’s GDT trading event saw 162 participating bidders, of which 106 were winning bidders across 18 bidding rounds and a total duration of two hours and 38 minutes.

Change in GDT price index. Source: GDT

The sub-index for WMP recorded the biggest increase at 3.2% to an average price of €3,626/mt. The sub indices for SMP, butter and anhydrous milk fat also increased.

The average price for anhydrous milk fat was up by 1% to €7,223/mt, while the price indices for butter and SMP rose by 0.5% to €6,641 and by 0.9% to €2,731/mt respectively.

The biggest decline at today’s event was recorded in the average price of mozzarella, falling by 6.6% to €4,089/mt. The price index of cheddar was down by 3.1% to €4,581/mt.