With the general election fast approaching, Lakeland Dairies has urged political candidates to recognise the vital role of the dairy industry in the nation’s economy and society.



The co-op, which has 3,200 farm families in 17 counties producing two billion litres of milk annually, has written to candidates in each of its constituencies with a reminder of the importance of the dairy sector.

Each letter contains a badge from Lakeland Dairies with the slogan ‘I’m backing dairy this election, are you?’.

The electorate will go to the polls across the country on Friday, November 29.

Chairperson of Lakeland Dairies, Niall Matthews has said that the economic importance of the dairy industry is something that cannot be forgotten in the run-up to the election.

“The dairy sector contributes over €17 billion annually to Ireland’s economy and sustains more than 54,000 jobs nationwide. It plays a critical role in supporting rural communities, with local spending driving economic growth and resilience,” Matthews said.

“Our model is among the most environmentally efficient in the world. Irish dairy farmers are globally recognised for their leadership in sustainable food production, making our 240 healthy, sustainable and nutritious dairy products that are sought by people from Bailieboro to Beijing and from Clones to Chicago.

“The success of this industry has been built over several generations and this needs support as we move through some uncertain times.

“Dairy farming is not just about producing milk. It’s about preserving a way of life that underpins our heritage and the sustainability and future prosperity of our farm families,” the Lakeland chair added.

The processor has said that there is a strong symbolism behind the badges it has sent out.

It is encouraging candidates to show their constituents that they are committed to the dairy sector by wearing the badge with pride as they canvass over the next couple of weeks.

“We are making a clear ask of those who will make up the 34th Dáil. We want them to back our farm families and the dairy sector, a sector that underpins thousands of jobs and supports rural communities in every county in Ireland,” Niall Matthews concluded.