The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s scheme for the conservation of plant and animal genetics for food and agriculture will close for 2025 applications this week.

The Plant and Animal Genetics Resources Scheme is aimed at supporting the conservation and sustainable use of genetic resources.

It operates on an annual call for project proposals, with the application process for proposals for the 2025 year closing this Friday (November 22).

The scheme has been in place since 1996, and was originally called the Genetic Resources Grant Aid Scheme.

The project proposals are evaluated by an advisory committee, which represents national stakeholder interests.

Over the course of the scheme’s lifetime, funding has been awarded for a range of projects, including practical conservation initiatives; raising awareness in the public of the importance of genetic resources; and participation in internationally-recognised research and collaboration with other countries in genetic resources.

According to the department, the effects of the grant aid are “far-reaching” and play an important role fulfilling Ireland’s international obligations in relation to the conservation of plant and animal genetics.

The advisory committee on genetic resources will convene in early 2025 to consider funding applications in respect of suitable projects.

A number of organisations, both public and private, representing a large cross section of the genetic resources community in Ireland, have benefitted from funding via the department’s grant aid scheme.

Such organisations are invited to submit an appropriate project for consideration by the committee, relating to the collection, characterisation, and utilisation of Ireland’ genetic resources for plants and animals.

Projects approved for support under this scheme must be concluded no later than November 21 next year, and must cover one or more of the primary policy objectives set in the scheme’s terms and conditions.

The scheme applies to genetic conservation in the following areas:

Animals;

Plant;

Forestry;

Micro-organisms;

Invertebrates;

Aquatics.

Applications must identify the specific objectives of the proposal, as well as key performance indicators. These indicators must be achieved by July 15 next year.

The performance indicators should sufficiently demonstrate that the project is on schedule to meet its specific objectives.