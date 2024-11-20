Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister in Northern Ireland Andrew Muir has today (Wednesday, November 20) launched a survey on the School Milk Subsidy Scheme.

The scheme encourages the consumption of drinking milk by making it available in schools at a reduced cost to pupils.

It also includes an educational dimension through encouraging a healthy way of living and good eating habits at an early age.

The scheme is optional for schools to participate in, and currently just over a third (36%) of primary and special educational needs schools in Northern Ireland take part.

Children who participate in the scheme get a 189ml serving of milk per day, usually at morning break time, at the cost of approximately 21p per serving to parents.

The scheme, which is administered by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), is delivered by the Education Authority in conjunction with the Department of Education.

School milk scheme

As part of the department’s evaluation of the scheme, Minister Muir has urged schools and parents to share their views through the survey.

“The School Milk Subsidy Scheme has been an important part of school life for many years offering a daily healthy boost for many children.

“Participation by schools and pupils in the School Milk Subsidy Scheme has been steadily declining in recent years and my department are keen to understand the rationale behind falling uptake.

“The surveys also seek to build a picture of attitudes towards increasing consumption of fruit and vegetables in schools,” he said.

The eight week surveys are now open until January 10, 2025 and can be found on NI Direct – Citizen Space.

Minister Muir said that the responses submitted will help DAERA determine “what steps, if any, need to be taken moving forward”.

“As a keen supporter of the scheme, I greatly value its contribution to school life here and encourage parents and schools to take part in the surveys and to make sure their voice is heard,” the minister said.



