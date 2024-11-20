In the party’s manifesto, Sinn Féin has stated that it will prioritise market transparency through providing further powers to the newly-established Agri-Food Regulator (An Rialálaí Agraibhia).

The party said it would equip the regulator with powers to initiate investigations into unfair trading practices and enforce market transparency, as it currently does not have the remit to address anti-competitive practices in the agri-food supply chain.

“The dominance of processors and retailers has meant that Irish farmers often do not receive a fair price for their produce. These low prices are not passed onto consumers, instead they boost the profits of major processors and retailers,” the manifesto states.

“The use of arbitrary rules and penalties, the growing use of factory-owned feed lots, and the lack of transparency in the sector means that farmers are forced to take prices rather than being able to engage in the setting of prices,” Sinn Féin states.

Sinn Féin

The party also pledged to “resource and enhance” the role of farmer producer groups to negotiate contract pricing from processors and supermarkets when entering into an arrangement to produce food.

The manifesto has made pledges to many divisions within the agricultural sector, and stated that the industry as a whole faced “significant challenges” in recent years.

“There has also been much discussion around adjusting and diversifying farming practices. This is not only in response to discourse around sustainability, but also regarding the continuous u-turns that successive governments have made on agricultural policy,” the manifesto states.

The manifesto pointed to data from Teagasc which projected that the overall average farm income in 2023 dropped by 44% and that 25% of farms were ‘vulnerable’ with regard to farm viability in 2022.

Sinn Féin stated that “key sectors” in Irish agriculture, such as suckler beef and sheep farmers, have “not received the supports they need from this government”.

The party has pledged to establish a Commission on the Future of the Family Farm, composed of stakeholders and experts, tasked with bringing forward proposals.

Sectors

For suckler farmers, Sinn Féin has promised a streamlined financial package, with suckler payments of up to €350 per cow/calf pair, tiered by herd size.

If in government, Sinn Féin also pledges to increase the Sheep Improvement Scheme and National Sheep Welfare Scheme payments to €40 per ewe and increase funding for the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme by €75 million, a crucial support for farmers in peripheral areas and offshore islands.

The party has also said it is committed to increasing the area of tillage to 400,000ha, along with stating that it would fight for an increased budget for farmers under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Sinn Féin stated that it would also provide a solution for the group known as the ‘Forgotten Farmers’, and promote Macra’s ‘Make the Moove’ initiative to enable national roll-out of mental health services.