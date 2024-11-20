A farm organisation has slammed an apparent attempt by the European Commission to get around opposition to the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement by removing the need for member states to sign off on its trade aspects.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said it has “deep concern” over reports that the trade agreement could be split, separating out the trade provisions from less pressing aspects.

It emerged earlier today (Wednesday, November 20) that Irish MEP Michael McNamara had written to Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin to ask if the government had sought legal advice on how to respond to the commission’s apparent effort to force the trade deal through.

Responding to this, ICSA president Sean McNamara said: “This splitting of the deal is being orchestrated at the European Commission level, led by [commission president] Ursula von der Leyen, a known supporter of the Mercosur trade deal.

“It would allow the trade-related aspects, such as tariffs and import quotas, to be presented to the [Council of the EU] in a way that requires only a qualified majority for approval, avoiding the need for unanimity, and therefore cutting out national parliaments altogether.

“This is nothing short of a calculated move to force through a deal that will devastate Irish farming and rural communities without proper scrutiny or democratic input. Ursula von der Leyen and her commission appear determined to ram this through, knowing full well the damage it will do,” McNamara added.

“If our political leaders do not stand up to this, all their talk about protecting Irish agriculture and rural Ireland will be exposed as meaningless,” McNamara said.

He added that, if the trade deal is split in this way, Ireland’s only recourse would be to the Courts of the EU.

“Is the Irish government prepared to take legal action against the European Commission if it oversteps its authority? Splitting the deal to bypass national parliaments is beyond the remit of the commission and cannot go unchallenged.”

The ICSA president went on to say: “It is a disgrace that while COP29 is ongoing – with global leaders wringing their hands about saving the planet – the EU is actively trying to push through a deal that would lead to the further destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

“We cannot allow a few powerful voices in Brussels to make decisions behind closed doors that will devastate Irish farmers and rural communities for generations to come,” he added.

The ICSA is calling on Irish political leaders, including the Taoiseach, to “reject this blatant attempt to sidestep democracy”.

“Our politicians have been feeding us platitudes, saying the Mercosur trade deal is not fit for purpose in its current format. If our leaders truly mean what they say, they must oppose any efforts to split this deal and, if it is split, take the necessary legal steps,” McNamara said.