As Met Éireann warns of “significant snowfall” in parts of the country, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised all road users to be cautious.

A series of weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann for snow, ice, low temperatures and rain in some counties, which will lead to hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility.

A Status Orange weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Clare; Galway, Limerick and Tipperary, where a lot of snow is anticipated.

Meanwhile, there is another Status Orange alert for snow and rain in Cork and Waterford where the heavy rain will transition to sleet and snow.

Both warnings will come into effect from midnight tonight until 12:00p.m on Thursday (November 21).

The national forecaster said there is the possibility of very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, disruption and delays to public transport, difficult conditions underfoot, animal welfare issues and flooding in these counties.

There is a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Offaly; Wexford; Wicklow; Munster and Galway from 9:00p.m tonight to 12:00p.m on Thursday.

Snowfall accumulations are expected in these areas, leading to the risk of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, and travel disruption.

A low temperature and ice warning for Ireland will be in place from 8:00p.m tonight to 10:00a.m on Thursday with widespread frost and icy stretches.

RSA

The RSA advised road users to avoid making unnecessary trips in affected areas while Status Orange warnings are in operation.

“If driving in such conditions is unavoidable, be prepared. The golden rule is drive with care and caution – expect the unexpected,” the authority said.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey and heed any public messages issued by An Garda Síochána and the local authorities.

The RSA has issued the following advice to drivers as the temperatures plunge:

Remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before commencing your journey. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, thereby causing sudden and severe restriction to your vision. It can also fall off during your drive and cause injury to pedestrians or a reflex action by another driver;

Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass;

Remember it takes longer to stop in snow and icy conditions. Slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends;

Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow but also from the high winds associated with heavy snow conditions;

In snowy conditions, visibility will be reduced. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front as this can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to be able to brake safely;

Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards);

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, people who cycle and ride motorcycles and allow extra space;

Check tyres and replace them if the tread depth falls below 3mm. Check they are inflated to the correct tyre pressure;

Familiarise yourself with any safety assist technology like Electronic Stability Control (ESC) or Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) in your vehicle.

In the case of pedestrians, the RSA has issued the following tips:

Even when surfaces do not look especially icy or slippery, it is very possible that a thin sheet of transparent ice or “black ice” is covering your pathway putting you at risk;

Wear appropriate footwear. Walk on the footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths;

Do not underestimate the danger of snow and ice. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the door step, on the path or while getting out of the car. When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow or ice, always use extreme caution;

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high-visibility material.

Finally, people who cycle and ride motorcycles are advised: