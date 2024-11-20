The Lemken Solitair MR, a mounted drill available in three or four metre widths, has been shown in Ireland for the first time at the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show 2024.

This particular example was a pre-production model and carried only the ‘M’ sticker rather than the full name of the combination, but it stood complete as it will be sold from early next year.

In designing this drill, which was released earlier this year, Lemken has taken note of the increase in tractor power, which is leading to physically bigger tractors.

This has always been the case, but latterly there appears to be the realisation in the industry that it needs to make a point of keeping up.

The Solitair MR is the latest mounted rigid pneumatic seed drill from Lemken and is recommended as the first choice for small and medium-sized farms. There is a new two-speed gearbox and the unit is suitable for tractors of up to 240hp

Being closely mounted to the tractor, they are manoeuvrable and can be combined with various seedbed preparation machines with numerous equipment options.

In all models, Lemken uses its double disc coulters which, the company claims, ensure precise sowing at the desired depth, prerequisites for good seedling establishment and plant growth. Lemken adheres strictly to its double disc coulter design

These new Solitair models feature a 1,500L tank, which may be used for fertiliser even in its basic configuration. A 2,000L capacity tank, which can be split 60:40, can be supplied as required for simultaneous application of several materials.

Lemken Zirkon

Both the wheelmark eradicators and scribe markers have been updated and the hydraulics are all fed by the same line, including the hydraulic depth control.

The drill is attached to the Zirkon power harrow by a new mounting system, which ensures a degree of independence from each other, enabling the working depth of the rotary harrow and the sowing depth to remain uninfluenced by each other. The colour-coded seed metering cartridges are now the same across the Lemken drill range

This feature makes it easier for customers to set up the machine to suit their needs, and this consideration is extended to the metering system which now boasts the same colour-coded seed cartridges as the rest of the Lemken seed drill range.