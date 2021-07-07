LEMKEN has further refined the concept of separating the drill hopper from the drill itself, with the latest development of its front hopper and coulter bar system.

The latest innovations to the Solitair 23+ front hopper and OptiDisc 25 coulter bar, further enhance the flexibility of its range of seeding machines, the company claims.

LEMKEN goes on to say that the new ISOBUS capabilities of the combination ensure precise, convenient adjustment, as well as the most efficient use of the machinery fleet.

Remote adjustments via ISOBUS screen

ISOBUS technology is new to the Solitair 23+. It is now possible for adjustments to be made to the seeding rate or width section control via the MegaDrill panel on the tractor terminal.

This takes strain off the operator and ensures the efficient use of consumables and seeding without overlap of up to four width sections.

The front hopper is designed to work with a rotary harrow such as the Zirkon 12 and the OptiDisc 25 coulter bar.

When configured this way, it is said to form a compact and manoeuvrable drilling combination.

When compared to a rear-mounted system, this delivers a better distribution of weight, allowing smaller tractors to be used for efficient drilling.

Compatible with LEMKEN Azurit drill

The front hopper is suitable for both seeds and fertiliser and can therefore also be used for sowing maize in combination with the Azurit precision seed drill.

The OptiDisc 25 coulter bar will now also be available in three and four-metres rigid, as well as five and six-metres for foldable versions.

These new folding variants feature an additional transport system for road use. The transport support wheels can take loads of up to 3.5t off the tractor’s rear axle.

This helps ensure that the tractor’s maximum permissible axle load and gross weight are not exceeded. The mechanism can be easily deployed and locks and unlocks in just a few steps.

Full adjustment of depth and pressure

Parallelogram-controlled double disc coulters are at the heart of the OptiDisc 25 coulter bar.

Depth control rollers ensure seeds are placed at the pre-set depth with both mulch and conventional tillage.

Coulter pressure can also be set mechanically or hydraulically adjusted, independent of the seed depth.

The Solitair 23+ front hopper are already on the market while the new OptiDisc 25 coulter bars will be available from January 2022.