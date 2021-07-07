An Armagh man has been convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court of two charges of removing, or causing or permitting the removal of an animal’s ear tag.

55-year-old Rodney Robinson of Cusheeny Road, Portadown was also convicted of one charge of failure to notify the death of a bovine animal and one charge of failure to keep a herd register.

He was fined £375. The case arose as a result of Robinson removing the ear tags of two of his cattle and a subsequent investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Welfare and Enforcement Branch (WEB).

Cattle ear tag rules

According to DAERA, breaches of the Cattle Identification Regulations weaken and undermine the cattle traceability system in Northern Ireland, including the integrity of the department’s Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS).

The current interest in food safety by both government and consumer groups means it is essential that the department is clearly seen to be implementing all legislation pertaining to the traceability of livestock, DAERA said.

Notification of deaths is required under Article 8 (1) Cattle Identification (Notification of Births, Deaths and Movements) Regulation (NI) 1999.

Deaths must be notified to Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) within seven days of death occurring.

The department has said that it is important that deaths are reported correctly/promptly, as it enables DAERA to keep an accurate and up-to-date record of the animals in herd keepers’ herds.

It is also a means to detect potential welfare problems and disease issues.

Animal traceability

DAERA explains that properly maintained herd registers form an integral part of an animal’s traceability, supporting the accuracy and integrity of the department’s APHIS.

Accurately maintained herd records corroborate and complement the APHIS details and help maintain public confidence in beef traceability and assist in animal disease control.

An animal’s identification number accords it a description, sex, age, movement history, and disease status.