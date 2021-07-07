A survey – commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) – has found that just 7% of beef farmers are willing to rear dairy-sired bull calves on their farms.

The survey entitled ‘Exploring the Opinions of Irish Beef Farmers Regarding Dairy Beef Integration’, also found that Limousin, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford were the breeds of dairy-beef calves that beef farmers would be most willing to rear for beef.

In the survey, farmers were asked what main factors they would consider when buying calves for rearing.

Good health, breed, and conformation were ranked as the top three factors the survey respondents would examine before purchasing a dairy-sired bull calf for beef.

The findings of the survey also observed that many beef farmers spoke about a ‘loss of knowledge’ among dairy farmers about what constitutes a good animal for beef production, and the following quote was included in the results section:

“The vast majority of dairy farmers today wouldn’t know a good beef animal as they are solely focused on milk production with little regard being given to the beef side, and they no longer have the skills to recognise a decent animal with good conformation.”

Focus on dairy traits not dairy-sired bull calves

The respondents felt that a singular focus on dairy traits and milk production has led to a large number of calves unsuitable for beef production.

According to DAFM, the need for increased dairy-beef integration has assumed “a greater importance in Ireland in recent years due to a rapid expansion in dairy production, and associated increase in numbers of male dairy calves born on Irish farms”.

The purpose of the study was to give a better understanding of the challenges encountered as a result of the dairy herd increase over the past decade.

The findings of the study will be used for the following purposes:

To inform dialogue with stakeholders;

For consideration of policy initiatives;

To help identify a way to progress strategic issues.

To the knowledge of the survey authors, this is one of the first times Irish farmers have been surveyed on dairy-beef integration.