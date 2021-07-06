The Beef Taskforce has “largely done what it was set up to do” and does not have a long-term future under its current remit, according to the chairman of the taskforce Michael Dowling.

Dowling was speaking before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Tuesday, July 6) to discuss the work of the Beef Taskforce.

In his address to the committee, the chairman noted that the taskforce dealt with existing and new bonuses for beef cattle going to factories, as well as increased market and price transparency.

In response to a question from senator Tim Lombard as to where he sees the future of the taskforce going and what is the lifespan of the roundtable, Dowling said:

“The taskforce was set up to oversee the implementation of the September 2019 Agreement. There were 30-odd action points arising out of that agreement. The implementation of those has now been very largely completed.

The taskforce has one or two issues to tidy up; beyond that, it has, in my view, completed the work it was set up to do.

“There are two webinars coming up on competition law and on transparency within the European Union – [these] cover off a good bit of the remaining issues.

“So, I don’t see the taskforce as it currently stands – I didn’t set it up so I’m in the hands of ministers etc – but I don’t see, under its current remit, that it has a long-term life.

“I think there is though going to be an increasing need for a consultative group for the beef sector in terms of the future strategy for the sector given the CAP changes, given the climate demands and other issues.

“I think a new consultative group with a revised remit will be necessary going forward – but that’s not for me, that’s a policy decision for the minister and his officials.

“I think the current body has largely done what it was set up to do and that’s it,” Dowling concluded.