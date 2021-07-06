The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded another drop to mark six consecutive decreases over the last three months in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 287 – concluded today (Tuesday, July 6) with the GDT Price Index down 3.6%.

Lasting one hour and 47 minutes, today’s event saw 176 participating bidders take part across 12 bidding rounds, with 128 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 24,278MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index down 0.9%, average price US$5,632/MT;

Butter index down 3.2%, average price US$4,458/MT;

BMP index down 9.8%, average price US$3,298/MT;

Ched index down 9.2%, average price US$3,949/MT;

LAC index unchanged, average price US$1,238/MT;

SMP index down 7.0%, average price US$3,126/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 3.0%, average price US$3,864/MT.

Butter milk powder (BMP) saw the most dramatic decrease on the day, tumbling by 9.8%. Cheddar too, saw a sharp decline of 9.2% while skim milk powder (SMP) dropped by 7.0% in index.

The butter index decreased by 3.2% while whole milk powder (WMP) dropped 3% in index. Source: Global Dairy Trade

Lactose (LAC) remained unchanged – the only index on offer today which did not decrease.

Sweet Whey Powder (SWP) was once again not available on the day.

The latest index figure of 1,214 is back 45 digits on the last outing of 1,259. Source: Global Dairy Trade