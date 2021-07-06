Sheep sales held yesterday (Monday, July 5) witnessed some exceptional prices for cull ewes, with prices breaching the €200/head mark, which also saw lamb prices improve.

First up, at Kilkenny Mart yesterday, George Candler reported a top price of €220/head for heavy cull ewes, while he also noted a sharper trade for lambs – which saw prices improve by €2-5/head on the week previous.

Heading north-west, Anne Harkin of Raphoe Mart reported a top price of €226/head for heavy cull ewes at the Donegal-based mart yesterday.

Anne also reported a lift in lamb prices, of about €3/head on last week’s sale.

While further down the country at Ennis Mart, Martin McNamara reported a very solid trade for ewes with prices topping €170/head.

Martin also reported a lift in lamb prices of €2-5/head yesterday at the Clare-based mart.

Factory prices improve

The improved trade seen at marts yesterday was helped by a lift in factory prices for Monday (July 5).

Prices for lambs improved by up to 10c/kg, as the slump in prices that had been seen in the last few weeks came to a halt.

The strong trade for ewes is also being helped by a strong factory demand, with quotes for Monday for ewes standing at €3.30/kg, with top prices of €3.40-3.60/kg reportedly being secured for suitable ewes.