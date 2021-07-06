The animal identification and traceability enforcement mechanism used by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is set to change from cross-compliance tools to “official controls regulations tools” from January 2023.

The move will be brought about as part of changes under the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Confirming the news to Agriland, a DAFM spokesperson said:

“Cattle and sheep traceability is vitally important for food safety, animal health programmes and to assure Irish access to export meat and milk market.

“Ireland is recognised as having one of the best livestock traceability systems in the world and has consistently innovated in this area, which has enabled Irish farmers to access valuable markets abroad.

“Inspections and enforcement of animal identification and traceability requirements will continue, safeguarding our food safety and strong reputation.

“The enforcement mechanism DAFM will use will change from cross-compliance tools to official controls regulations tools from January 2023, as part of the streamlining of processes under the new CAP while maintaining effective enforcement.”

Continuing, the DAFM representative outlined the performance of inspections and their results in recent years. Looking first at cattle tagging and traceability, it was noted:

Advertisement

“In 2019 the number of official controls performed under Statutory Management Requirements (SMRs) for bovine identification and registration amounted to 4,894.

“Non-compliances were detected in 3,068 (62.69%) of cases. 2,173 (70.83%) of non-compliant cases were deemed to be minor non-compliances which were remedied resulting in no financial sanctions.

“Financial sanctions were applied in 895 (29.17%) of non-compliant cases,” the representative added.

Turning to the tagging, ID and traceability of sheep and goats next, the spokesperson said: “In relation of ovine/caprine the number of official controls amounted to 1,697.

“Non-compliances were detected in 434 (25.57%) of cases. 206 (47.47%) of non-compliant cases were deemed to be minor non-compliances which were remedied resulting in no financial sanctions.

“Financial sanctions were applied in 228 (52.53%) of non-compliant cases.”

Concluding, the department spokesperson stressed: “This change will not impact on Ireland’s traceability system.

“All livestock animals are required to registered and identified in accordance with the prescribed EU legislation in this area – and this will continue to be subject to official controls.”