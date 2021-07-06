Datamars has announced the appointment of former Munster Bovine CEO Kevin Coffey as its new head of Smart Farming.

Coffey stepped away from artificial insemination (AI), herd recording and herd health testing group Munster Bovine back in April “to pursue other career opportunities after five years in the business”, a Munster Bovine representative said at the time.

He also held several roles at Aurivo Cooperative Society, including: head of commercial in its Agribusiness division, head of supply chain in its Consumer Foods business and head of farm services in its Dairy Ingredients business.

Commenting today (Tuesday, July 6), Daniele Della Libera, Datamars CEO, said:

“Kevin will lead our Smart Farming solutions team, to further accelerate our strategy and support our goals to help transform the sustainability of livestock production through data solutions.”

According to Datamars, as well as guiding the ongoing research and development of the firm’s integrated product solutions in the area, a key aspect of Datamars’ strategy is the “seamless delivery and ability to stay close to our customers to ensure they are supported to realise the true value of these solutions”.

“Kevin will play an integral part in enabling this partnership and the success of our livestock customers,” Daniele added.

Meanwhile, Coffey himself said: “Agriculture is such a key part of everyone’s life, both directly and indirectly, from the food we eat to climate and the environment.

“The reality is we need intensive farming to ensure that a growing population’s demand for protein and other nutrients are met. The key is that it is done in a sustainable way, for the farmer, the environment and animal welfare.

“Datamars has the ambition to try and meet these challenges and make a real difference. As a global company working across multiple parts of the value chain in agriculture, we are in a good position to deliver on this. It’s a really exciting time to be joining the team.”

From Tipperary originally, Kevin and his family live in the south of Ireland.