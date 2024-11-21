Kilkenny Mart hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Thursday, November 14, with over 800 head of cattle on offer.

Kilkenny Mart’s George Candler said that last week’s sale was slightly bigger that the previous week with 100 additional heifers on offer but the number of bullocks in the sale was back by approximately 60 head.

Heavy bullocks over 600kg sold for an average price of €2,270/head or €3.27/kg while beef heifers averaged €2.90/kg or €1,940/head.

Some of the top prices for heavy bullocks at Kilkenny Mart:

10 Limousin bullocks weighing 603kg sold for €3.67/kg or €2,210/head;

Two Simmental bullocks weighting 690kg sold for €3.26/kg or €2,250/head;

Charolais bullock weighing 835kg sold for €2.97/kg or €2,470/head.

Bullocks in the 500-600kg weight bracket sold for €2.00-3.61/kg or €1,350-2,060/head.

A group of four Friesian bullocks with an average weight 546kg sold for €2.71/kg or €1,480/head. Two Limousin bullocks with an average weight of 595kg sold for €3.46/kg or €2,060/head.

Bullocks in the 400-500kg weight bracket averaged €2.78/kg or €1,256/head but made as high as €3.78/kg for two 445kg Charolais bullocks that sold for €1,680.

There were 110 cull cows on offer at the sale on Thursday with prices ranging from €1.00-2.30/kg for Friesian cull cows and €1.70-3.10/kg for continental cull cows.

A batch of five Hereford bullocks with an average weight of 470kg sold for €3.06/kg or €1,440/head.

Bullocks weighing below 400kg averaged €976/head or €2.66/kg. Six Friesian bullocks with an average weight of 380kg sold for €950/head or €2.50/kg. Three Angus bullocks weighing 373kg sold for €2.68/kg or €1,000/head.

Forward store heifers averaged €2.75/kg with five Charolais heifers weighing 470kg making €3.15/kg or €1,480/head.

Light store heifers in the sale averaged €2.65/kg or €933/head. Three Angus heifers weighing 330kg sold for €2.67/kg or €880/head while a stronger 395kg Limousin heifer made €3.65/kg or €1,440/head.