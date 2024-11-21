Thousands of ESB costumers experienced power outages this morning (Thursday, November 21) in western counties after heavy snow impacted power lines overnight.

The bulk of the outages were concentrated in counties Galway and Mayo, according to the ESB’s PowerCheck website.

The number of homes, farms and businesses without power in these areas as of this morning was at least 5,000, some of which have seen power restored in the last couple of hours.

In a statement to Agriland, the ESB Networks said: “ESB Networks crews are responding to a number of outages related to last night’s snow in Galway and Mayo.

“Snow and ice, as well as some lightening, have caused lines to trip in a number of locations, particularly in Connemara,” the ESB added.

A photo taken at 20.30 this evening (Wednesday, 20th) in Claremorris, Co. Mayo of snowfall by Liam Newman, retired Met Éireann observer Knock Airport. pic.twitter.com/QdFgI9W4mG— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 21, 2024

Several weather warnings from Met Éireann are currently in place, and will remain in place until midday today.

These include:

Status Orange warning for snow and ice for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway;

Status Orange warning for snow and rain for Cork and Waterford;

Status Yellow warning for low temperature and ice for the whole country;

Status Yellow warning for snow and ice for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath and Longford, as well as all of Munster.

The country will continue to see difficult or hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruptions, and difficult conditions underfoot while these warnings remain in effect.

Met Éireann said that today will see a very cold and treacherous start, with lying snow across the midlands, west and south-west, with frost and ices in places and spot flooding in some southern areas. Sheep in the snow on the farm of Brigid O’Connor in Gleann na nGealt, Camp, Co. Kerry. Image: Brigid and Liam O’Connor

Wintry outbreaks of snow, sleet and rain will clear most areas by mid-morning, and southern counties by midday.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised road users to be cautious in light of the conditions.

The RSA is advising road users to avoid making unnecessary trips in affected areas while Status Orange warnings are in operation.

“If driving in such conditions is unavoidable, be prepared. The golden rule is drive with care and caution – expect the unexpected,” the authority said.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey and heed any public messages issued by An Garda Síochána and the local authorities.