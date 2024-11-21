Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is encouraging farmers across Northern Ireland to participate in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS), which is a requirement to receive the new Farm Sustainability and Farming with Nature Payments scheme.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of Northern Ireland, (DAERA), the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme is a comprehensive soil sampling and analysis programme for farmers in Northern Ireland, valued at £37 million.

The four-year scheme which was introduced in 2022 by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise College (CAFRE) , aims to sample the total, or the vast majority of the region’s 700,000 farming fields, in order to help farmers manage their nutrient applications.

Monitored by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) based at Hillsborough, it will provide participants with the following information:

Detailed information on the nutrient status of their soils;

Runoff risk maps for nutrient loss to waterbodies for each field sampled;

Estimates of carbon stored in their soils and as above ground biomass for each farm;

Training on the interpretation of soil nutrient reports and generation of farm nutrient plans (provided by CAFRE).

Farmers can use this information to accurately match nutrient applications to crop or grassland needs, therefore increasing efficiency and reducing excess run-off to watercourses.

It will also provide a baseline assessment of farm carbon stocks in soils and hedgerow and contribute to the transition to Net Zero farming in Northern Ireland.

Soil Nutrient Health Scheme

The Upper Bann MP is the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson in Westminster and an advocate for the scheme.

She said: “The Soil Nutrient Management Scheme will make a significant contribution to improving economic and environmental sustainability in Northern Ireland. The information will arm farmers with the knowledge they need for informed nutrient management decisions.”

According to the MP, this will “contribute to savings on-farm and help farmers to fulfil their future climate change commitments. Due to its complexity, the scheme is being rolled out in four stages, with Northern Ireland divided into four zones”.

“Zone one (Co. Down and parts of counties Antrim and Armagh), and zone two (Fermanagh, west Armagh and south Tyrone) are now complete, while applications for zone three (north Tyrone and Co. Derry) closed at the end of August. Zone four will open for applications in 2025/2026.

“DAERA is reporting a positive uptake to date. Participation in the scheme and completion of the CAFRE training course, are mandatory requirements for farmers hoping to avail of future farm support scheme payments,” she continued.

The detailed soil analysis results include information on pH, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and sulphur. Crop specific lime and fertiliser recommendations are also included.

Training is now available by CAFRE to all participating farmers in zones one and two who have received their analysis report, which will assist participants in understanding nutrient management, the role of carbon and offer guidance on nutrient management plans.

Participation in the SNHS as well as the completion of CAFRE training are requirements of the new Farm Sustainability and Farming with Nature Payments. Failure to complete both element may affect future payments.

MP Lockhart added: ”Farmers who have already received their soil analysis must complete the free training course, either online or in person at one of the locations listed on the DAERA and CAFRE websites. Alternative training sessions will take place in 2025.”