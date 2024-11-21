As the country continues to deal with the impact of the current cold snap, Met Éireann has issued a weather warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Bert.

The national forecaster has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for very strong southeast to south winds coupled with heavy rain.

The warning which will be valid from 10:00p.m on Friday (November 22) until 12:00p.m on Saturday (November 23) currently applies to the entire country.

Met Éireann said that Storm Bert will displace the recent cold Artic airmass which has seen some counties dealing with significant snowfall.

The very strong winds and heavy rain will track northeastwards over the country on Friday night.

Storm Bert is expected to continue to dominate our weather through the weekend and into early next week and Met Éireann said that further warnings may be issued for this weather event.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange snow-Ice warning for Clare, Limerick and Tipperary is due to remain in place until 12:00p.m today.

A Status Orange snow and rain warning for Cork and Waterford is due to expire at the same time.

A Status Yellow warning for low temperature and ice for the whole country will remain in place for the whole country until 12:00p.m on Friday.

There will be widespread frost, icy stretches and lying snow persisting today, tonight and tomorrow.

The snow and ice has made travelling conditions very difficult in parts of the country today, while thousands have been left without power.

The bulk of the outages were concentrated in the western half of the country, according to the ESB’s PowerCheck website.