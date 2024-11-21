Nine-year-old American social media star, Jackson Laux, who is known for his viral videos which demonstrate his love for farming and tractors, was awarded the title of John Deere’s ‘chief tractor kid’ yesterday (Wednesday, November 20).

Jackson first went viral on TikTok in November 2023 when his cousin posted a video entitled ‘Farm kids are just built different’, which depicted the boy and his tractor, a 1970 John Deere 112 model.

In the video, Jackson proudly showcased his vehicle, which he informed viewers that he bought from his uncle for $35, while also describing the various upgrades he has made to the tractor since making the purchase.

Since then, the viral tractor prodigy has accrued a large following across social media platforms, where he regularly posts videos sharing his expansive knowledge of all things agricultural related.

Chief tractor kid

The Indiana native has partnered with John Deere to create content for their social media channels throughout the next year, in the hopes of sharing his love for tractors to an even wider audience.

“Farming is really cool, and I want to show other kids my age why they should get into farming too, and show farmers of all ages why they should take the time to teach us younger ones,” Jackson said.

Speaking about the appointment, global director of Strategic Public Relations and Enterprise Social Media for John Deere, Jennifer Hartmann said:

“Wise beyond his years, Jackson brings a fresh perspective to an industry that has been around since the beginning of time.

“Creating content alongside Jackson will help us introduce agriculture to a new generation in fun, unique formats that capture the true day-to-day life of a farmer.”

To celebrate the partnership, John Deere’s chief tractor officer, Rex Curtiss, visited Jackson’s family farm, where Jackson taught him how to plow fields, harvest corn, and take care of his prized chickens.

“I like a clean property, I like a mowed yard, weeds whacked, nice landscaping and a nice tractor,” said Jackson.

The precocious child will continue to inspire the next generation of farmers in his new role as chief tractor kid, helping to shed led on the stories behind the people who are our source of food and fuel.