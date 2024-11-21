There was a time when tractor manufactures stuck to Henry Ford’s maxim of any colour so long as it’s black, or whatever the company’s colours were, yet Claas is the latest to abandon the aphorism, with is Night Edition specials.

That is a situation that is now changing as variations on a basic theme are being offered by many companies looking to increase the attractiveness of their product through enabling a limited alteration to the appearance of the standard model.

There is nothing new in this – Valmet set the ball rolling in 1988 by offering its new Power Plus range in four different colours, red, white, blue and green, and even now, the Finnish tractor brand leads the pack with its products being available in a multitude of hues and tints courtesy of Valtra unlimited.

A touch of panache from Claas

Yet there is a difference between individual customisation and the creation of special edition tractors, which add appeal through the addition of minor features and alterations to the standard livery.

Claas has recently taken this latter route with the introduction of the Night Edition variant of its Arion 550 and 660 Cmatic models, plus the Axion 830/870/930 Cmatic, and 960 Cmatic.

The tractors will feature custom grey paint on the rims, roof and side engine panels. The Claas logo on the side of the bonnet is white on a custom grey background.

The Night Edition lettering is prominently displayed on the side of the bonnet, while the emblem above the road light provides a finishing touch to the external design and is said to lend an air of sophistication to the ensemble.

Inside the cab, the same Night Edition logo is featured on both on the steering wheel badge and the floor mat, while for added comfort, drivers can enjoy a first-class entertainment experience thanks to the in-built Apple CarPlay radio.