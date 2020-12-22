Different ‘Claas’: Axion 960 CEMOS wins ‘Sustainable Tractor of the Year’

The Claas Axion 960 CEMOS has been unveiled as the winner in the “Sustainable Tractor of the Year 2021” category of the Tractor of the Year Awards, the German machinery giant has revealed.

This is the second time the “Sustainable TotY” gong has been awarded and is “intended to honour tractors that stand out due to their particularly sustainable technology”, Claas claims.

According to the adjudication team’s verdict, with the Claas Axion 960, “thanks to CEMOS system, a big step towards a more sustainable farming has been done”, Claas quotes.

The judges noted in particular the “optimisation of tyre pressure” in improving efficiency and saving fuel.

Claas introduced the latest Stage V Axion 900 large tractor series in September 2020. A new option on these models is the ability to optionally equip or retrofit them with a CLAAS CTIC tyre inflation system and the self-learning CEMOS for tractors dialog system.

This recently received the “DLG approved” label for achieving fuel savings of up to 16.8% fuel savings and a 16.3% increase in productivity when cultivating.

The Axion 900 large tractors series cover a range from 325hp to 445hp maximum engine power and comply with emission level Stage V.

As part of the “DLG approved” field test, CEMOS for tractors was able to reduce fuel consumption for all test drivers compared to their own individual settings and at the same time increase the area output for 80% of the drivers – thus proving that it helps make the best drivers even better, Claas claims.