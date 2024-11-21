A batch of Dunnes Stores Irish Chicken Sweet and Spicy Wings has been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The FSAI today (Thursday, November 21), advised consumers to check their freezer and not to eat the implicated batch. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

The implicated batch is as follows:

Dunnes Stores Irish Chicken Sweet & Spicy Wings; pack size: 500g; approval number: IE 814 EC; batch code 24 290; use-by date: October, 26, 2024. Recalled Dunnes Stores Irish Chicken Sweet & Spicy Wings. Source: FSAI

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, however, this can also range between six and 72 hours, the FSAI said.

The most common symptom of a salmonella infection is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Earlier this week, the FSAI issued a recall for a batch of Glensallagh Salt & Chilli Roast Chicken Wings due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The recall applies to 350g packs with a batch code of 051124RC and a use-by date of November 23, 2024. The implicated batch was sold in Lidl stores and recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

A batch of Dunnes Stores Irish Chicken Smoky BBQ Drumsticks was also recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella. The recall applies to the 500g packs with a batch code of 24 309 and a use-by date of November 14, 2024.