There should be a “yellow card system” introduced for farmers to allow them to “put off” an inspection – except those related to animal welfare – in order to get everything 100% right, according to Independent Ireland general election candidate, Michael Fitzmaurice.

Speaking to Agriland as part of our ‘On the campaign trail – General Election 2024‘ series Deputy Fitzmaurice, who is hoping to be returned to the Dáil following the General Election next week said he would “love the opportunity to serve the people” as the next agriculture minister.

He also set out what his key priorities would be, if he is re-elected and also outlined why he believes that every two years, farmers should be able to avail of a ‘yellow card system’ that would enable them to postpone an inspection for a specific period of time.

He said at the moment when farmers “get the word of an inspection, a lot of farmers are afraid and everyone is human – and everyone knows that you might not have everything 100% right”.

According to Deputy Fitzmaurice, who is seeking re-election in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, this would give farmers the chance to do the “things that you need to do”.

“It gives the farmer the chance because at the end of the day, just think, this money – you know everyone thinks this morning is coming in a ship or an airplane back from Europe.

“Ireland is a net contributor to the European budget we give more money to Europe from what we get back and everyone needs to understand this.

” So what are we doing? We are actually by penalizing the farming community on any of the grants system, we are actually leaving money in the coffers of Europe that we already give to them so that doesn’t make much logical sense,” Deputy Fitzmaurice said.

Fitzmaurice

According to Deputy Fitzmaurice, Independent Ireland “wants to be government” and he has accused other political parties of copying and pasting their policy documents which they “put out six months ago” and “got criticised for some of them and told we were right-wing”.

He said that if the opportunity comes for Independent Ireland candidates like him, to go into government, the fundamental starting point will be “what’s down on the paper for the Programme for Government”.

“Forget about mercs and perks and all of that craic. The first thing that’s very important is that there are red line issues and that we all adhere to them and whatever you agree in the Programmre for Government you stand by it you don’t go back in it.

“I think where politicians have to take a stronger hold of the agricultural sector the Department of Agriculture and other departments, the likes of rural affairs and all that for the simple reason, for too long, every single rule has been coming in and there doesn’t seem to be a pushback – we have to put farmers front and center for the the viability of rural areas,” Deputy Fitzmaurice said.

He also detailed that key “red line” issues for him and his party colleagues include any potential cull of the national herd, any Mercosur deal, the nitrates derogation, a farmer retirement scheme and that encouraging more young people into farming.

In addition to this Deputy Fitzmaurice stressed that farmers need to be financially supported in relation to climate-related measures they are being asked to undertake.

Agriland‘s ‘On the campaign trail – General Election 2024‘ series will also feature Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture, food and rural affairs, Martin Kenny and the three people who held an agriculture portfolio in the last government – Fianna Fáil’s, Charlie McConalogue, the Green Party’s Pippa Hacket and Fine Gael’s Martin Heydon.