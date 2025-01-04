The owner of the popular Rumley’s Open Farm just outside Cork city has put the facility up for sale due to health issues, but is hopeful that it can be sold.

Ivan Rumley said that running a busy tillage, beef and dairy farm alongside the open farm at Liberty Hill, Waterfall, while having arthritis was just too much: “I opened the facility with a farm shop in 2007 and built up the open farm from 2012.

“I loved every minute of it. I loved seeing the children having fun. I got great satisfaction out of that, If I was 20 years younger and the health issue hadn’t come into play, I would still be doing that,” he told Agriland.

“My family have other interests and it just proved too much to have to do everything. An awful lot of money was put into all the indoor and outdoor facilities over the years.

“My first preference would be that it is kept going and taken to another level for all the people of Cork and Cork city and for all my supporters over the years,” he added.

The open farm which extends to c.5.44ac, had a range of domestic and unusual animals, with activities including a zip line, mini golf, go karting, a barrel ride and electric boats. Special events were held for Halloween and Christmas.

Ivan expressed thanks to everyone who supported the open farm over the years, saying it was they who made it the success it became: “I think that now is the time for someone new to take over and take it to the next level.”