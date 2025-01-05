The short-term outlook for Irish calf exports in 2025 remains fairly positive, with firm forward demand from customers in key markets including Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe.

The live export market outlook for older categories of cattle has also been described as “remaining positive in the short term, with strong demand from international markets, Northern Ireland and mainland Europe”, according to Bord Bia.

Approximately 200,000 Irish calves were purchased by customers located on mainland Europe in 2024 despite a slow start to 2024 due to some weather-related disruptions.

Spain, Italy and the Netherlands continued to be key markets for Irish calves in 2024, while there was also growing demand from markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

The spread of bluetongue across continental Europe has created opportunities for older categories of Irish cattle in established European markets and in addition, some political disruptions to the trading of live animals between Europe and third countries led to a growing demand for Irish weanling and store cattle in international markets.

North Africa, and Morocco in particular, saw a significant uplift in trade during 2024.

A firm trade with Northern Ireland continued in 2024 with tighter cattle supplies in both Northern Ireland and Great Britain and a growing price differential between Irish and UK deadweight cattle prices helping to provide stability to this trade, according to the Irish Food Board.

Commenting on some of the challenges facing Irish calf and cattle exports in the near future, Bord Bia highlighted that the Dutch market will “effectively be closed to Irish calves after 2025” with the implementation of the Dutch ‘Veal Forward Plan’.

Furthermore, Bord Bia has highlighted that the proposed changes to EU Transport legislation around journey times, feeding intervals, age at transport and space allowances will “impact the longer-term future of the unweaned calf trade”.