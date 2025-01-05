A Status Yellow low temperature and ice weather warning, issued by Met Éireann, for the entire country, has been extended until Thursday (January, 9).

Many areas of the country are today (Sunday, January 5) battling with heavy snowfall and icy conditions with Met Éireann’s latest weather update also highlighting that parts of Munster and south Leinster in particular will see “significant accumulations of snow”.

It has warned that generally it will be “very cold with widespread frost and ice along with scattered wintry showers” while some areas will also experience “freezing fog” ” today.

Crews from both ESB Networks and Uisce Éireann are currently working across many counties to restore supplies to customers who have been left without either power or water because of current weather conditions.

Initially an estimated 28,000 homes, farms and businesses were without electricity on Sunday morning predominantly in counties Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Wicklow.

However by mid-day the number of customers without power was estimated to be closer to 24,000 and according to ESB Networks all available crews had been deployed in impacted areas.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, who today also spoke with the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group coordinating efforts for the cold snap and challenges arising from snow and sleet – has urged people “to be very vigilant when it comes to road and travel conditions”.

He also appealed to them to “look out for people in our community who may be vulnerable or isolated during this period”.

“The very cold weather will continue for much of this week and our teams at national and local level will continue to work hard.

“The impact of snow and sleet and rain freezing in coming hours—and remaining frozen—will need to be closely monitored,” the Taoiseach added. Kerry County Council crews were out this morning clearing snow and ice in Farranfore village Source:@countykerry via X

According to Met Éireann Status Orange weather warnings remain in force for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary and Munster.

Meanwhile Status Yellow weather warnings are also in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford and Connacht.

It has also issued a Status Yellow “low temperature/ice warning for Ireland” which will come into effect at 17:00p.m today until 12:00p.m on Thursday (January 9).

Weather outlook

The national meteorological service has said overall it will be “cold and blustery today with outbreaks of sleet and snow, along with heavy rain in the south and southwest with the chance of localised flooding”.

Tonight, it expects that “sleet and snow will clear from the east of the country early on to leave a very cold and icy night”.

“It will become largely dry but wintry showers will follow into Atlantic coastal counties.

“Lowest temperatures ranging from -5 to 0 degrees with moderate to fresh northwest breezes,” Met Éireann stated.

It has also warned that over the coming week temperatures will remain “well below average”.