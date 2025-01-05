Drawing silage and spreading slurry – not exactly a New Year’s resolution, but close enough for the Co. Cork teenager and 2024 bona fide social media star, Eoin Lynch.

That according to Lynch is just two but certainly not the sum total of his plans for 2025.

In fact he is looking forward to anything the New Year might throw at him, because as he well knows, you never know what might be just around the corner for you.

When the Mitchelstown teenager attended the National Ploughing Championships last September 17, little did he know that a short interview with Agriland would be watched over 5.4 million times on TikTok alone.

Since then, the young Cork-based machinery and slurry enthusiast has become a well-known face in the world of agri-machinery and wider circles also.

2025

But what might 2025 hold for him? According to Lynch it has been “madness” since his Agriland interview went viral on social media.

“It just came out of the blue, it was very unexpected, everything just went right.

“There was no intention of me going out to get social media famous or anything like that, it was the way it just took off. It’s changed my life,” he said.

“I went up to the Ploughing Championship with a few friends on the Tuesday and then the Wednesday I was milking cows and the Thursday I went back up to the ploughing and a lot of people recognised me,” he said.

A snippet of his viral video with Agriland even made it on to an episode of the Late Late Show on RTE.

Lynch also recalled how on a recent shopping trip to Cork city and was stopped by a couple from India who were on holiday in Ireland and had seen his viral video on TikTok from India and instantly recognised him.

“It’s nice being able to meet new people and get talking to them and being able to engage with people with different knowledge on things.

“Going out anywhere like Cork city or even Mitchelstown you get people asking for photos and asking what its like.

“It’s mad because I was one of the people who would be going up to people I knew from social media asking for a picture and now I’m in their boots,” Lynch said.

His family have been very supportive oh him and in particular his grandfather although he admitted “it was all a bit of a shock to them but as my father says to me: ‘no better man’.”

Since his viral video, Lynch has been asked to do a number of promotions for different machinery, companies, agri products and events across rural Ireland, from discos in Co. Mayo to the Boglands Festival in Co. Laois.

Looking ahead, he said: “I suppose the plan is to draw away at a bit of silage during the summer and throw out a few loads of slurry coming into the autumn and tip away at home.

“There won’t be anything too crazy, maybe try and extend the social media a bit. I’ll take it one day at a time, I’m not going to be rushing things.”

In the future he would like to work in agri-mechanics or agri-advisory, “or do something to do with farming or machinery”.

He also has not ruled out a career that might see him behind the camera again – even considering acting as possibility and he is also a talented singer and musician.

“We will see how things pan out. I was never scared of the crowd so maybe in years to come.

“We will have to see what opportunities come ahead of me,” Lynch said.